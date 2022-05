A major renovation project at the Illinois Statehouse is likely to cost tens of millions of dollars more than originally estimated. Capitol News Illinois reports that only one bid came in for the project to overhaul the north wing of the Capitol building and make it the main public entrance. That bid was for $243 million, far above the original $170 estimate… but below the total amount allocated by the General Assembly for the project. State officials say inflation and supply chain problems have driven up the price of the work. The renovation will remove the circle drive at the north end of the Capitol and create a new public entrance into the basement level of the building.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO