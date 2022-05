The Crookston Pirate Softball team was supposed to wrap up their regular season this afternoon with a doubleheader against East Grand Forks and the Northern Freeze. Due to rain and wind, the game against EGF was canceled, however, the Pirates were able to play their game later in the day against the Freeze. The weather was less than ideal, but both teams provided an excellent softball game, with the Freeze using two big innings to get the win 8-7 over the Pirates. “I am very proud of the girls and I thought they played very hard today.” said Pirates Head Coach Sunny Bowman.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO