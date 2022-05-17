ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Student Artwork Graces Downtown Storefront

By vt-world
vt-world.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto credit: “Frida Kahlo” by Stella Meyer, a student at Montpelier High School, is one of more than 200 pieces showcased in a presentation of student artwork in Montpelier’s downtown. A slideshow of artwork by Montpelier Public School students will be displayed in the front window...

www.vt-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Rutland Rec reels in new programming

Starting Saturday, May 21, Rutland Recreation and Parks is offering opportunities for youth in the community to learn to fish. Rutland Recreation first started to offer fishing programming last year at summer day camps with the help of Corbin Shattuck, […] Read More The post Rutland Rec reels in new programming appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Some Burlington streets closed for UVM graduation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Be aware of street closures this weekend in Burlington as the University of Vermont holds its graduation. Some road closures have already started and go until Monday night at 4 p.m. University Place, from Colchester Avenue to Main Street, will be closed from Friday - Monday.
vermontcatholic.org

New superintendent of Catholic schools

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington is pleased to announce David Young as the new superintendent of Catholic schools. “David Young’s extensive leadership experience as an assistant superintendent and superintendent will be a great asset to our Catholic school system,” said Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne. “We are confident he will build upon the strong academic and faith-based education our schools currently offer and lead them to new heights.”
WCAX

True Crime Tours return to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington has had its share of intriguing “true crimes” over the years and now visitors can once again take a tour to learn more. Queen City Ghostwalk in Burlington is opening its 20th season with the True Crime Burlington walking tour. Tours feature shocking...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montpelier, VT
Entertainment
Montpelier, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Looking Back at Waking Windows and Previewing the Summer Festival Season

Ever notice that when you've been anticipating something for a long time, once it happens, it seems to flash by in the blink of an eye? That's definitely what the Waking Windows festival felt like to me this past weekend. As I made my way back and forth across the Winooski rotary, hopping from show to show, it was almost like I felt a clock ticking down. Nonetheless, when Sunday's festivities came to a close, I was beyond satisfied with what the Waking Windows folks had once again put together.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Expo to host Jurassic visitors this weekend

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Expo is welcoming guests from hundreds of millions of years ago this weekend. For the first time, the nationally touring Dino & Dragon Stroll will make its way to Essex Junction. The event offers visitors an up-close visit with enormous animatronic dinosaurs...
WCAX

Burlington hires rangers to oversee parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Burlington parks this summer will see something new -- park rangers. The city will employ two full-time rangers, plus two seasonal ones for the summer. It’s being paid for as part of the City Council’s decision to reallocate funding from the police force. The rangers will be in parks educating and enforcing issues including parking regulations, glass bottle restrictions and loose dogs.
Addison Independent

‘Vermont: In the Country’ exhibit on view in Brandon

The Brandon Artists Guild welcomes all Vermont lovers to enjoy “Vermont: In the Country,” the second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state. Inspired by rolling farmland, striking mountain views and quiet lake scenes, this show evokes the refreshing escape that the Vermont landscape can give us, spanning all mediums. The exhibit will run from May 6-July 10, with a mid-show reception open to the public and an opportunity to meet the artists on Friday, May 27, from 5-7 p.m.
BRANDON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Barton Chronicle

Two businesses open in North Troy

NORTH TROY — For many local businesses, the pandemic took away a large portion of the money brought by visiting tourists. For those who learned to adapt, the slow return to normal means a chance to grow, and entrepreneurs moving into North Troy hope to capitalize on that. The...
NORTH TROY, VT
WCAX

Stowe Mountain Resort to charge $30 for ski parking

Plattsburgh firefighters say on Thursday morning, an experienced kayaker was thrown into the Saranac River. South Royalton man accused of murder gets charges reduced. A man previously accused of murder from a shooting two years ago in South Royalton has his charges reduced. CVPH nurses reach deal with hospital. Updated:...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Teachers#Highschool#Montpelier High School#Montpelier Public School#Montpelier Alive#Union Elementary School#Main Street Middle School#Financial Advisor
Colchester Sun

Here are 4 things you can do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: There will be stories, songs and take away crafts. Masks are optional. Details: Food and Beer will be served during this musical event at First Republic Brewing. Details: Sean and Gerry will be bringing their unique acoustic and electric rock to the Spanked Puppy in Colchester. Antiques Appraisals. When:...
mynbc5.com

Vermont school district takes unique approach to staffing shortage

BARRE, Vt. — Hiring teachers and school staff has been challenging for districts in our region. School districts are seeing an unprecedented number of open positions. TheVermont Principal Association says there are around 1,000 open jobs around the state. "Hard to find licensed teachers, especially in areas like special...
BARRE, VT
pallspera.com

37 Lords Road Orange, VT

This 5 Bedroom 5 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on May 18th 2022 with a list price $500,000. An original classic Vermont Farmhouse with attached Barn, garage, and suites for guests, family or rentals accented with perennial beds. The main house is the last remaining house of Lords Mill and has an original granite foundation, true lines and solid bones and has been owned by only 2 families since the beginning. Guest and family suite and 2 rental units were created later in the attached barn and shed by the second owner. This 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom property with the newer addition of a spacious family room heated with a cozy wood stove could serve as a family compound, investment for Airbnb or long-term rentals or a retreat center for your imagination. New roof in 2014 and new floors in 2017 and 2022. Take your fishing pole and walk across the quiet dead end road to the trail leading to Dix Reservoir or sit by the babbling brook that lies next to the property. This historic Vermont gem is an opportunity waiting. Also listed as Multi-family property MLS #4910500.
ORANGE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
miltonindependent.com

U.S. Route 7 paving in Milton to occur Friday to Monday

MILTON — Starting at 8:30 a.m. today, Vermont Agency of Transportation crews will be paving U.S. Route 7 in Milton between Main Street and Lake Road. This project will include lane closures and flagging. Delays are expected in the area. The project should be completed by the end of the day on Monday, May 23.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Paving project begins on Route 7 in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A paving project in Milton could cause traffic delays for your commute for the next few days. The project starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday along Route 7 in Milton between Main St. and Lake Rd. VTrans crews say to expect start and stop traffic with lane...
MILTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Field of Dreams is now a reality

DERBY — Summer is coming, and the recent warm weather has been pitch perfect for baseball and soccer. At North Country Union Junior High School, the playing season is just beginning, and the school’s young athletes can look forward to competing on some beautiful new turf. The Field of Dreams, a project made possible by several local businesses and organizations, welcomed people to a ribbon cutting Friday, held to thank its many sponsors.
DERBY, VT
sevendaysvt

Champlain Fleet Club Offers a 'Loan, Not Own' Model for Boating

The sky was grayish-pink, with late afternoon sun dappling the clouds. Malletts Bay lay flat and silvery, a fast track. "How about some drug-smuggler speed?" I urged Champlain Fleet Club co-owner Tricia Scott, who was piloting the Regal 2300 Bowrider. She obliged by opening up the throttle, and the boat leapt from the water like a salmon fighting upstream. The wind threw haymakers.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy