Before Roe v. Wade made abortion safe and legal, organized crime—the mob, the mafia—provided abortions in this county, so-call “back alley abortions.” It was recently reported that before abortions were made safe and legal in 1973, Chicago hospital ERs admitted as many as 4000 patients per week who were hemorrhaging (and some dying) from illegal abortions. People in trouble will pay big money. In many states where criminal charges or prison may loom, there will be a huge commercial opportunity in the illegal abortion industry—for illegal providers. Women, girls, partners, and family members will be tapped and will pay up.

