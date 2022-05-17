ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MiamiCoin raises regulatory concerns after value nosedives more than 90%

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiamiCoin, a cryptocurrency built for Miami, is down more than 90% since its launch in 2021, which has given rise to regulatory concerns, according to a Quartz report. MiamiCoin was developed by CityCoins — which is also working on creating cryptocurrencies for other cities in the U.S. like New York. The...

cryptoslate.com

FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Are inflated housing costs new normal for South Florida?

With housing prices and rent in South Florida soaring — and inflation and gas prices climbing — many people are wondering if the current high cost of living is now the new normal. "Is this the new normal? The answer to that is from a pricing standpoint, the...
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
InsideHook

The 5 Top ResortPass Options for Living Your Best Miami Hotel Life

Whether you’re looking to celebrate with your partner, day-drink with your crew or have a little fun with the family, buying a hotel day pass is a great way to relax (or let loose and party) — all while being able to retreat to the comfort of your own bed at the end of the day. Hotel daycations are made possible with services like ResortPass, which lets you live your best (hotel) life for a day. With a day pass, you can enjoy the hotel amenities like poolside bottle service, beach chairs and outdoor yoga classes — all for a fraction of the cost of a hotel stay.
MIAMI, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier checks in as second-wealthiest county in Florida

Collier County is the second wealthiest among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study from SmartAsset, which measured the amount of investment income being generated in each county, in addition to the per capita income and median home value. Monroe County led the way with a wealth index of 50.82, followed by Collier with 42.82, Palm Beach with 34.40, Martin with 34.13 and Indian River with 31.77. Collier boasts a per capita investment income of $78,740, a median home value of $509,800 and a per capita income of $103,865.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
#New York City#Citycoins#American
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Hungry Black Man to host International Black Food & Wine Festival

(Source Miami News Times) On the heels of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s annual weekend of dining and drinking, a new event is in the works. This one promises a spotlight on the culinary diversity and talents of the Black community. Starex Smith — AKA the Hungry...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MIA set to implement biometric boarding by 2023

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers who frequent Miami International Airport will soon be able to board flights using biometric boarding. This is one of the largest roll outs of this kind of technology in the United States. Passengers will only have to step up to a camera, and...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
sflcn.com

Charlie Crist Accepts Democratic Gubernatorial Debate in Miami

[ST. PETERSBURG] — Today, Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, accepted an invitation from NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 to debate in Miami on July 21st. The event will be broadcast in both English and Spanish across the Sunshine State. “I look forward to a robust debate about...
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

New in 2022: South Florida’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings

From authentic Latin cuisine to an array of culinary creations that meld flavors and ingredients from around the world, South Florida is home to a quickly growing, world-class restaurant scene. Check out some of South Florida’s hottest and newest dining destinations below. The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar. New...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Today Will Be The Most Dangerous Day On The Road – Fort Lauderdale #1 (Infographic)

While life blossoms in nature during the spring, America’s roads are near their deadliest during the season – and Fort Lauderdale was found to be by far the deadliest city to drive in during the season relative to population. The city had a fatality rate of 7.77 per 100,000 residents – significantly higher than second place, which was Memphis, TN at 5.37 per 100,000.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

