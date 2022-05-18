Memorial service honors Pueblo’s fallen officers

PUEBLO, Co. — A Fallen Officer Memorial Service honored of the brave men and women of Pueblo County who have lost their lives in the line of duty on Tuesday.









The Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol hosted the service at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk near Alan Hamel Ave.

In celebration of National Police Week, names of the fallen officers were read by their respective organizations, and honor guard members rendered a volley salute.

At the memorial service on Tuesday was Mianna Defusco, the sister of fallen Pueblo County Sheriff’s Captain Leide Defusco, who died in 2012 in the line of duty.

“My brother’s children were very little when he passed away and his daughter is now 15, going on 16… They’ve been so good to her. People check in all the time and it’s just heartwarming to know the connection between everyone is so close,” said Defusco.

Representatives from the Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Foundation also unveiled plans for the future Fallen Officer Memorial Wall. The wall will be engraved with the names of fallen officers and be available for the community and visitors pay tribute to these individuals.

