Detroit, MI

Watch: Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas’ college highlights

By Morgan Cannon
Pride Of Detroit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their final selection of the 2022 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions used pick 237 to select cornerback Chase Lucas out of Arizona State University. He arrived at Arizona State way back in 2016, redshirting his first year on campus. From there, Lucas’ game took off, spending time under NFL legend...

