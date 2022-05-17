ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Omxd7_0fh6HQHZ00

South Carolina's governor has quietly signed into law a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges as the state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years.

The bill was one of 43 acts Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law Monday with no fanfare or ceremony. McMaster posted on Twitter the day after that he was proud to enact the proposal to protect young men and women.

Just before the Republican-dominated General Assembly passed the proposal earlier this month, McMaster said “I think the girls ought to play girls and the boys ought to play boys. That’s the way we’ve always done it.”

When asked if he meant biological boys, the Republican governor responded “are there any other kind?”

The law requires transgender students to compete with the “biological sex” listed on their birth certificates “filed at or near the time” of birth.

Supporters of a ban warn that in a rapidly changing society transgender girls would have an unfair biological advantage from having been born stronger males. They suggest girl winners’ podiums and MVP awards could be taken over by transgender athletes to the detriment of sports in places like South Carolina where it is a vital part of school life.

Opponents of the bill said it is a cruel idea, singling out students who are not elite athletes but are just looking for a way to be a regular student, hanging out with friends and learning life lessons through competition.

“Transgender youth are not a threat to fairness in sports, and this law now needlessly stigmatizes young people who are simply trying to navigate their adolescence, make friends, and build skills like teamwork and leadership, winning and losing,” said Ivy Hill a leader of a coalition of more than 30 groups committed to LGBTQ equality.

South Carolina is the latest place to join a growing group of mostly conservative states requiring transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates. Governors in Oklahoma and Arizona signed their laws at the end of March and Tennessee's governor signed a bill earlier this month.

The idea began emerging in legislatures about two years ago. Idaho passed the first of such legislation in 2020. Its law and a similar law in West Virginia have both been blocked by courts.

The lawyer for conservative Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom said girls deserve to compete on a level playing field.

“We welcome South Carolina to the growing number of states that have acted to preserve fair competition for all females, whether in grade school or college. When the law ignores biological differences, it’s women and girls who bear the brunt of the harm,” alliance attorney Christiana Kiefer said in a statement.

In South Carolina, the High School League currently handles questions of whether a student should compete on boys or girls teams on a case-by-case basis and has dealt with less than a half-dozen cases in five years.

Research on children who identify as transgender is just beginning. A study released earlier this month online in Pediatrics found children who begin identifying as transgender at a young age tend to retain that identity at least for several years. But the study dealt mostly with children from white, high-income families who supported their transitions.

South Carolina lawmakers have yet to take up proposals passed in other conservative states like Texas, where Gov. Gregg Abbott has directed state agencies to consider placing transgender children in foster care or measures prohibiting gender-affirming health care treatments for transgender youth.

———

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Comments / 10

Jordan
4d ago

Just cause you decide to chop your thing off doesn't make you a girl. Men in men sports and women in women sports.

Reply(1)
7
usafsam2
4d ago

Thank goodness for governors with common sense. Mental illness does not give these people special rights. Parents need to stop supporting the delusional kids and get them mental help.

Reply
3
David Humphrey
4d ago

I'm not for or against it... I just wanted equivalent were the actual born females or men get a chance to succeed as well

Reply
3
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eight Bills & Vetoes One

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:. CS/SB 58 – Relief of Yeilyn Quiroz Otero by Miami-Dade County. CS/SB 70 – Relief of Donna Catalano by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. CS/SB 74 – Relief of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Teen Vogue

Zander Moricz, Teen Suing Florida Over "Don't Say Gay" Law, Says He Won't Be Silenced During His Graduation Speech

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the controversial law activists are calling the Don’t Say Gay bill, which aims to shut down classroom conversations about gender identity and sexual orientation, Florida teens have advocated against the law. One of those teens is Zander Moricz, the 18-year-old class president of Pine View School, who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the state of Florida relating to the Don’t Say Gay legislation. Moricz, who is set to speak at Pine View’s graduation ceremony on May 22nd, says his principal told him not to talk about his queer identity and opposition to Don’t Say Gay in his speech.
FLORIDA STATE
kttn.com

Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
KXII.com

Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is responding after Oklahoma Governor Stitt claimed the tribes might not comply with the state’s new abortion laws. Choctaw Nation Chief Medical Officer Jason Hill said the medical services provided by the tribe are not affected by Oklahoma’s new abortion law because the tribes are federally funded, which means they are prohibited from performing abortions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

New lawsuit filed against Florida's insurance commissioner

A new lawsuit is now targeting Florida's insurance commissioner in the latest development in the state's ongoing homeowners insurance crisis. The suit was filed in Leon County by the Restoration Association of Florida (RAF) and a contractor, Air Quality Assessors. It looks to reverse a policy change recently enacted. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Racism#Twitter#Republican#General Assembly#Mvp
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

Originally published May 18 ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
thecentersquare.com

Report: Gov. Whitmer breaks COVID pay promise

(The Center Square) – When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down most of Michigan’s economy in 2020, she promised to return 10% of her $159,300 annual salary to the state in solidarity with more than 1 million Michiganders either out of work or who were soon to be. "I'm...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Choctaw leader blasts Stitt's 'bogus political agenda'

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton says legislation that would have aided public safety on tribal land received overwhelming support from the Oklahoma House and Senate. It passed by a vote of 44-1 in the Senate and 69-3 in the House. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt...
CHOCTAW, OK
WFAE.org

Here’s who gets abortions in North and South Carolina, according to state data

Providers in North and South Carolina performed a combined total of 35,472 abortions in 2020, according to numbers from the states’ health departments. Abortion is currently legal in the Carolinas but with some restrictions. In North Carolina, a patient seeking an abortion must receive an ultrasound and consult with a medical professional 72 hours beforehand. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, as suggested by a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion, a dormant state law from 1973 could ban abortions after 20 weeks, except in certain medical emergencies.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

651K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy