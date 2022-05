There were many reasons why Dave Stockton wanted to win the Masters, but near the top of the list: annual entrée to the coveted Champions Dinner at Augusta National. “In my case, if I would have won in ’74 when I should have, when [Gary] Player beat me, I could listen to Byron Nelson or I could listen to Sam Snead or I could listen to whoever was there, and I wouldn’t have to say anything but I’d be getting a bunch of knowledge,” Stockton said Wednesday from Southern Hills, site of the 104th PGA Championship.

