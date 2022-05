As a social media influencer, she has aced the game in beauty, fashion, skincare, and lifestyle niches and has achieved massively in them. It is incredible to know and learn about all those people and professionals who cross boundaries in their quest to reach the top of their respective industries. It is necessary to throw more light on such passionate professionals working across different sectors around the world for people to know their journeys and the choices they made to achieve their definition of success. We came to learn about one such incredible woman with outstanding talents and skills in the digital realm; she is Alexandra Ibrahim Moukalled, a one-of-a-kind digital creator who has been carving a unique niche for herself across varied niches.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO