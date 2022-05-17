ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, May 16, 2022

bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, May 16, 2022. physical / male and female. Officers responded. No report. Incident Address: S CLEVELAND ST; Lena Whitmore Park. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: CLO. Time Reported: 08:16. Rp replaced paper towel dispenser on Saturday and...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

pullmanradio.com

19 Year Old In Jail In Moscow For Allegedly Going On Vehicle Theft Spree

A 19-year-old is in jail in Moscow for allegedly going on a vehicle theft spree over the weekend. Donald Huffstutler has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor theft in Latah County Second District Court. The case began over the weekend when Pullman Police responded to a report that a motorcycle had been stolen. Officers found the bike nearby and later learned that a pickup and dirt bike were stolen from the same part of town.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Safe Streets Task Force identifies and arrests shooting suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force (SRSSTF), with the assistance of the Spokane Police Department’s (SPD) Violent Crimes Task Force and SPD’s SWAT Team, located a shooting suspect, 19-year-old Duane G. Delaney Tuesday evening. He was safely arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Idaho AG Announces Settlement with North Idaho Contractor Who Allegedly Took Nearly $800,000 from Customers

COEUR D'ALENE - On Wednesday, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced that Coeur d'Alene contractor Alexander Welstad and his company NAA Partners has reached a settlement after the company allegedly took over $790,000 from customers. As part of the settlement, Welstad's Idaho contractor registration has been revoked. Welstad is prohibited...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Moscow, ID
Crime & Safety
KXLY

Lengthy standoff in Spokane Valley ends in suspect’s arrest

SPOKANE, Wash. — A lengthy standoff between Spokane County law enforcement and a wanted suspect ended with a successful arrest. On Saturday afternoon, Spokane County deputies responded to an apartment complex in Spokane Valley near East 4th Avenue and South Eastern Road to reports of a wanted suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

North Idaho contractor agrees to settle after allegedly taking nearly $800,000 from customers

BOISE, Idaho - A contractor from Coeur d'Alene is settling for nearly $800,000 with Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden after being accused of malpractice. Alexander Welstad runs NAA Partners, advertised as Mammoth Pole Builders. According to the AG's office, nearly 20 customers have filed complaints and reported over $790,000 in losses due to Welstad failing to complete work that had been paid for or using defective materials.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Hours-long SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley ends with arrest of wanted felon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A hours-long standoff with SWAT ended with an arrest on Sunday, May 15, after Spokane Valley Deputies received a report of a possible wanted suspect at an apartment complex on east 4th Ave. The suspect, 29-year-old Antonio Davis, is an admitted gang member wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous. In prior interactions with law enforcement, he had been armed. He was previously wanted out of Nevada for felony charges of possession of a fire arm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Davis was seen standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite deputies advising him he was under arrest and commanding him to stop, Davis fled to an apartment and slammed the door behind him. A perimeter was a established, and deputies advised Davis to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully. When the orders went unheeded, a search warrant was obtained. The SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, negotiators, EDU, SRASU, and K9 units were brought in due to Davis’s violent history. Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigation into local shootings. Nearby residents were informed of the incident and advised to evacuate or shelter in place for their safety.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

A Six-Year-Old Girl was Mailed Via Parcel Post in Idaho

Travel is expensive. What if you just want your kiddo to visit grandma but cant afford it? This Idaho couple got creative. The United States Postal Service Parcel Post started getting underway in 1913. At the beginning there was little to no rules on what you could or couldn't ship. The only real rule was that there was a 50 pound limit on anything you wanted to ship.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison Should Be Lori Vallow’s New Home

The people of Idaho have had their eyes on the Lori and Chad Daybell case for some time and with the recent news out that the trial will be taking place in Ada County, there’s been more interest in the case now than ever before. If you’re new to the case, the couple is being charged together in connection to the murders of Lori’s children, Tylee and JJ while Chad is being accused of murdering his ex-spouse.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body of missing Moses Lake woman found

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — The body of a missing Moses Lake woman was found in a remote part of Walla Walla County on Thursday. Moses Lake Police have been searching for Yanira Cedillos’ body since March. She was reported missing when she did not show up for work. Police determined Cedillos had been out with friends and had been contacted...
MOSES LAKE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane chief lays blame for 'lawlessness' at legislature's feet

(The Center Square) – One week after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl tied growing crime rates to an increase in drug trafficking, a major local bust yielded 35 pounds of methamphetamine and 50,000 fake pills believed to be fentanyl. In addition, U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref, who serves the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Suspect shot in leg during struggle with victim over handgun

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a victim reportedly shot him in the leg after wrestling over a handgun. Spokane Valley deputies responded at an apartment complex on E 6th Ave near S Eastern Rd for a report of a possible shooting/robbery on Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews responding to reported water rescue near 700 North Division

SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple agencies are responding right now to a reported water rescue near 700 North Division Street. KHQ has a crew working to get more information. A viewer sent KHQ an image of an empty “rescue” raft flipped over, taken from over the falls. It’s unclear at this time what this means.
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

One Man’s Trash is Another Man’s Castle in Pullman, Washington

If you're the type of person who likes bizarre roadside attractions, Washington is the perfect place to live. I mean, come on, people take pictures of themselves standing in front of a wall of decades-old chewed gum in Seattle. Yesterday, I found out the city of Colfax erected a totem pole to commemorate a touch-football game between 60-year-old men.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene contractor accused of taking more than $790K from victims, failing to complete work

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene contractor is accused of taking more than $790,000 from victims across the Inland Northwest.  The Idaho Attorney General’s Office alleges Alexander A. Welstad, who did business under the names NAA Partners LLC and Mammoth Pole Buildings, violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection.  The AG’s office said Welstad...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Community Policy