J. B. Mahaffie house.Photo by Rmprit, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1857, James and Lucinda Mahaffie left Indiana and arrived in Olathe, Kansas in two covered wagons and a buggy to purchase the site of farm property that is available to the public today. They had five children and one nephew who was an orphan. What once was their 340-acre farm was very prosperous from the 1860s through the early 1870s. Residents of Olathe, Kansas refer to this property as the Mahaffie Farmstead.

