USACE Seeks Architecture, Engineering Contractors for $200M Environmental Support Program

Amyx has received two contract awards from the Department of Defense for a range of information technology and cybersecurity services in support of its organizations. The Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity and systems integrator said under the first award, it will provide a DOD customer with systems management, assessment and authorization support services as well as help in cybersecurity documentation for all unclassified or classified IT, operational tech, communications and critical infrastructure software, among others.

RESTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO