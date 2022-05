The fun heats up as summer takes off in Omaha. It’s a great month to be outside, and below are ten ways to make your Omaha visit in June a memorable one. Get a taste of the area’s homegrown and homemade goods at vibrant weekend farmers markets throughout the city. On Saturdays, vendors line the cobblestone streets of the historic Old Market during Omaha Farmers Market. Village Pointe Shopping Center west of downtown offers even more shopping options thanks to their farmers market. On Sundays, Aksarben Village comes to life with more vendors than any other area market, while the historic Florence Mill north of downtown provides old-fashioned fun with additional features like live music and pony rides on select weekends.

