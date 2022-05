Our Pet of the Week, BRIDGER, was found as a stray in Tell City, and now he is at It Takes a Village and is ready to get adopted (or even fostered). Our friends at ITV guestimate that BRIDGER is probably about three years old, and they're not exactly sure about his breed/mix. They do know that he weighs in at 35 pounds and that he is NOT a fan of cats. The folks who work with BRIDGER every day say he is a "cuddle bug with a goofy personality that loves ropes and balls."

TELL CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO