The beauty of the sport of baseball is that it doesn't have a timer. All the other major sports have quarters or periods that control how long the action will last. But for the most part, baseball plays out on its own time. It could be a well-pitched game that takes just over two hours or it could be a 16-inning game that seems like it'll never end. So it seems fitting that the timeline for starting high school baseball in Montana is short for some and longer for others. As some schools get ready to play baseball beginning next spring, it's been decided that Missoula's Class AA schools will wait until at least 2024.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO