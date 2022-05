The Maui Charter Commission will meet this Thursday, May 19, to review and approve its Draft Final Report detailing eleven proposed amendments to the County Charter. The 11 proposals are slated for a vote during the November 2022 election. Once approved, the Final Report will be forwarded to the Maui County Clerk who will add the 11 proposal questions to the ballot.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO