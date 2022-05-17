Donald Trump Sees Liz Cheney as Greatest Threat in Jan. 6 Investigation
"From what I've heard, she's worse than any Democrat" on the House's committee conducting the probe, the former president...www.newsweek.com
thank you Liz Chaney for being an American and standing up to INSURRECTIONIST trump!too bad Merrick GARLAND DOESNT HAVE YOUR TESTICULAR FORTITUDE, WE NEED DOJ ACCOUNTABILITY! FOR JUSTICE TO BE SERVED
Trump is not god, nobody should need such an endorsement to win an election. Especially coming from him. It only shows that there is rather a large cult planning to take over our country . Good job Chaney, and think you for standing for our future America
hopefully Lis Chaney wins reelection. yes she's Republican but she believes in our democracy and our constitution which most Republicans DON'T
Comments / 161