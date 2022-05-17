Donald Trump Sees Liz Cheney as Greatest Threat in Jan. 6 Investigation

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO