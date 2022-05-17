ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Sees Liz Cheney as Greatest Threat in Jan. 6 Investigation

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"From what I've heard, she's worse than any Democrat" on the House's committee conducting the probe, the former president...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 161

Joan Castle
3d ago

thank you Liz Chaney for being an American and standing up to INSURRECTIONIST trump!too bad Merrick GARLAND DOESNT HAVE YOUR TESTICULAR FORTITUDE, WE NEED DOJ ACCOUNTABILITY! FOR JUSTICE TO BE SERVED

Reply(32)
121
Amber Bouvia
3d ago

Trump is not god, nobody should need such an endorsement to win an election. Especially coming from him. It only shows that there is rather a large cult planning to take over our country . Good job Chaney, and think you for standing for our future America

Reply(3)
79
Richard Johnson
3d ago

hopefully Lis Chaney wins reelection. yes she's Republican but she believes in our democracy and our constitution which most Republicans DON'T

Reply(14)
73
