‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera wraps 1-year treatment program for substance abuse

There’s nothing asinine about this.

“Jackass” star Bam Margera is celebrating the completion of a 1-year treatment program for substance abuse.

“ONE YEAR of treatment!,” the 42-year-old captioned a black-and-white snap of himself on Instagram Monday, in which he’s holding up his palm with “1 year!” scrawled on it. He added, “bamsback #bamsfree.”

Margera got support from fellow stunt performers like Brandon Novak, who’s also appeared in “Jackass” and co-starred with Margera in “Viva La Bam.”

“The only time we fail is when we quit trying,” commented an “extremely proud” Novak, 43.

The milestone came with some ups and downs, including when police took Margera back to rehab in September after a call about someone who was emotionally distressed at a Florida hotel in St. Pete Beach, TMZ reported at the time.

Margera told TMZ in a story out Tuesday of his hopes to return to Southern California and work in the future with sober skaters, but added that for now, he’ll keep going to classes at an outpatient treatment center near where he now lives with his wife and son.