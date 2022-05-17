ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera wraps 1-year treatment program for substance abuse

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

There’s nothing asinine about this.

“Jackass” star Bam Margera is celebrating the completion of a 1-year treatment program for substance abuse.

“ONE YEAR of treatment!,” the 42-year-old captioned a black-and-white snap of himself on Instagram Monday, in which he’s holding up his palm with “1 year!” scrawled on it. He added, “bamsback #bamsfree.”

Margera got support from fellow stunt performers like Brandon Novak, who’s also appeared in “Jackass” and co-starred with Margera in “Viva La Bam.”

“The only time we fail is when we quit trying,” commented an “extremely proud” Novak, 43.

The milestone came with some ups and downs, including when police took Margera back to rehab in September after a call about someone who was emotionally distressed at a Florida hotel in St. Pete Beach, TMZ reported at the time.

Margera told TMZ in a story out Tuesday of his hopes to return to Southern California and work in the future with sober skaters, but added that for now, he’ll keep going to classes at an outpatient treatment center near where he now lives with his wife and son.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
Person
Brandon Novak
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy