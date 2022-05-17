ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of heated blankets recalled over fire, burn risks

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ivy Tan
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – A brand of heated blankets sold at T.J. Maxx and Urban Outfitters has been recalled over risks of the blankets overheating and burning users.

The LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets were sold between January and March of this year. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the blankets can overheat if they are left plugged in and powered on for an extended period of time, posing fire and burn hazards to anyone using them.

So far, the company has received three reports of the blankets overheating. One person was burned on the wrist by the product and another claimed theirs caught fire.

The white blankets are made of polyester, measure 50 inches by 50 inches, and feature Sherpa lining.

Those who have purchased the blanket are encouraged to unplug it, cut its electrical cord and submit a photo of the product’s cut cord and labeling to LUXE+WILLOW to receive a full refund.

More information about the recall can be found at the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

