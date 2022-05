Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has ripped the UFC over their uniform rules and what it means for the fighters. Upon leaving the UFC back in 2017, Gegard Mousasi was riding a nice win streak with many believing he was in line to challenge for the promotion’s middleweight championship. Instead, though, he opted to leave and test the waters in Bellator, where he is a two-time middleweight champion having defended the belt three times. Most recently, he was able to see off the challenge of Austin Vanderford in Dublin to secure his 49th pro win in mixed martial arts.

