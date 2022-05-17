Mom-To-Be Splits Opinion Over How To Bill Friend for $810 Vacation: 'Idiot'
"I feel SICK at spending so much! When we parted ways she thanked me for everything," the pregnant woman...www.newsweek.com
She's never asked directly for the money back, and she should do that first before considering any other action.
way too many friendships end over money issues. definitely be sure you both understand who pay what. I'd risk it by asking if she planned on taking you on another trip or contributing to the one you went on. nothing ventured, nothing gained in this case
Years ago I visited a friend who moved out of state & was unhappy with her new city. We decided to meet up for the weekend. I flew in for the weekend. She drove & picked me up from the airport. Before the visit I made the hotel reservations &asked if she was ok with pricing & choice. She approved. It was a good weekend. I paid for gas the entire weekend for her humongous SUV. I checked out from the hotel & she went directly to her car. I told her that he half was $87.50. She wrote me a check. Being home a few days I thought I accidently shredded the check so I called her. When I asked her to replace the check she got angry and said I thought you were my friend and you said you were coming to see me and this was your trip. I was there staying in your room. She refused my calls and sent me a nasty letter telling me I was good for the money because I could afford it. I never heard from her again. Friendship lost over $87.50.
