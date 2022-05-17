ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Slams Husband's 'Narcissism' for Choosing His Mother Over His Wife

By Nick Mordowanec
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"His mom can do no wrong," the man's wife wrote in a social media post. "I'm always the aggressive, crazy, jealous, pathetic,...

Angela Spaid
3d ago

Lady you should have ran as fast as you can!! You married a mommies BOY!!! Good luck on divorce, she’ll be getting everything ( mother in law).!!!!

Nyla Nelson
3d ago

Hopefully she’s getting out of this marriage Before they had children together

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Plan Party She's Banned from Attending

Are stepparents considered family, or will they always be outsiders?. Divorce isn't all that uncommon in the US. In fact, about 650,000 divorces take place every year. And among those couples who divorce, about 1/3 of them will have children, complicating the separation even more.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.
