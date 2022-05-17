Internet Slams Husband's 'Narcissism' for Choosing His Mother Over His Wife
"His mom can do no wrong," the man's wife wrote in a social media post. "I'm always the aggressive, crazy, jealous, pathetic,...www.newsweek.com
"His mom can do no wrong," the man's wife wrote in a social media post. "I'm always the aggressive, crazy, jealous, pathetic,...www.newsweek.com
Lady you should have ran as fast as you can!! You married a mommies BOY!!! Good luck on divorce, she’ll be getting everything ( mother in law).!!!!
Hopefully she’s getting out of this marriage Before they had children together
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10