Amber Heard Compared to Dr. Evil in Latest Viral Wardrobe Moment

An entertainment lawyer has said that he assumes that Amber Heard may have thought that bringing up claims of abuse against Johnny Depp could have been a benefit to her. Richard Marks was asked during his testimony if he knew of any actresses whose careers improved after levelling allegations of domestic abuse against men in Hollywood. While Mr Marks said he didn’t know of any, he went on to speculate, “I assume Amber Heard thought her career would get better by bringing this out. I don’t know”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO