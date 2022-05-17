Texas Angler Catches 12.5ft Tiger Shark in Epic Battle Before Releasing It

Bears and electric fences, man… In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage). But nevertheless, whenever a bear does encounter one, it can be pretty hilarious. With a shock just strong enough to give them a jolt and keep them […] The post Big Ol’ Bear Gets Dropped By An Electric Fence first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO