Photos: President Biden visits Buffalo after mass shooting

The suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, set up a chatroom on Discord just before he shot and killed 10 people, according to an invitation for the room reviewed by The Washington Post.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— At the beginning of her press conference on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul paused for a moment of silence for the 10 victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo. In an effort to prevent similar tragedy from happening again, the governor announced several changes she wants to see made to New York State […]
In the wake of the mass shooting that happened in Buffalo, the state's Office of Mental Health is providing necessary resources to help New Yorkers heal. The Office says what happened in Buffalo was of colossal magnitude and requires a long term healing process.
The Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak will be holding a press conference at 1:30 PM today to discuss some of the previous history of the man that is charged in the Buffalo Tops mass shooting.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Watkins Glen Police Sergeant in Charge originally accused of multiple perjury charges has pled guilty to a misconduct charge for sleeping on the job, according to his lawyer. The perjury charges have been dismissed. Brandon Matthews, the former WG Sgt. in Charge, pled guilty to one count of […]
DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) — A piece of Finger Lakes history is up for sale, and could be yours…if you have $10 million laying around. Glenora Wine Cellars in Dundee New York may be up for sale, but the legacy and history will stay even after a new owner takes over. The history of the wine […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Mayor, Byron Brown, is collecting personal care items outside of Buffalo’s City Hall throughout the day on Friday. Items such as toilet paper, toothpaste, baby diapers and wipes, soap, shampoo, paper towels, and garbage bags are the non-perishable asked to be donated to help those impacted by the Buffalo shooting that […]
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Law Enforcement agencies and community members around Steuben County gathered in Bath Friday evening to honor fallen officers. Dozens gathered at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath for the eighth annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service. Starting in 2015, on the third Friday in May, the Steuben Sheriff’s Office has […]
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a Steuben County woman for allegedly breaking into the same house twice within three days. Ashley McEwen, 21, of Wayland, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the burglaries. Police said that three days earlier on May 14, McEwen allegedly broke into […]
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been charged with assault for allegedly hitting another woman with a baseball bat last month, police said. Trina Sullivan, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the incident. According to police, Sullivan and another woman were involved in an argument […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced that new road projects across the county are expected to be scheduled throughout the remainder of the year. State funds will be allowed to the county Public Works Department to add the following paving projects to the summer schedule: County Route 119 – Cameron, 2.2 miles […]
TYRONE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Schuyler County man was arrested early this morning after a domestic incident where he allegedly assaulted a woman and ran from State Police. Lashont Rodney-Saunders, 27, was arrested in the Town of Tyrone at 3:08 a.m. on March 18, 2022, after he allegedly assaulted a woman and put his hands […]
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man with a history of theft charges has been arrested after he and a woman allegedly broke into a storage shed in the Town of Bath last month. He was arrested again on the same day after deputies searched his residence and found property that aligned with several burglaries […]
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Hornell Partners For Growth (HPFG) is hosting their 8th annual Wildflower Festival from noon to 6 PM on Saturday, May 21st, the first one since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will be located on the outside lawn to the west […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills QB Josh Allen was among numerous Buffalo sports stars who visited the scene of the Buffalo mass shooting memorial Wednesday. They brought flowers, served food and met with the community. Players from the Bills, Sabres and Bandits were on scene, News 4’s Jeff Preval reports. “Choose love,” players’ shirts read. […]
ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison High School hosted almost 40 employers for their career day on Wednesday afternoon, giving high schoolers a glimpse into their possible future careers. As one of the employers, 18 News had the opportunity to speak to Addison students, about our jobs in news and weather. We spoke with sophomore, Nicholas […]
