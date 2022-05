Big Island police are asking the public again for its help to find a missing Hilo man. Police are trying to locate 45-year-old Keith Everett, who was reported missing the last week of February. It’s thought that he might be living on the streets in Honolulu. During that past several months there have been several reported sightings of Everett at beach parks and near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

