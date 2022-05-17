ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Possible ‘Barbie’ Role, Addresses the ‘Doctor Who’ Rumors (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euxuc_0fh5tmkm00

Click here to read the full article.

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety .”

Is “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan going to be in the Margot Robbie -led “ Barbie ” movie? Sure sounds like it.

It all begins with the speculation that Coughlan would be on the next season of “ Doctor Who ” after she was photographed at the BAFTA TV Awards with Ncuti Gatwa . Just minutes before, it was announced that the “Sex Education” actor would be the new Doctor. Gatwa posted a pic of himself and Coughlan on his Instagram with a caption reading, “A pair of dolls.” He also included a boy and girl emoji and a pair of eyes next to Coughlan’s name.

However, Coughlan insists there’s no “Doctor” in her future. “I am not going to be on ‘Doctor Who,’” she told me Sunday at Netflix’s “Bridgerton” FYC event at Raleigh Studios in L.A. “We are doing something together, but it’s not ‘Doctor Who.’”

Oh?

Coughlan then teased that Gatwa had already been announced for the mystery project, but she had not. Turns out Gatwa is among the star-studded cast of “Barbie.” His “pair of dolls” hint certainly looks like an homage to the Mattel icon, don’t you think?

“Encanto” star Stephanie Beatriz is weighing in on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and Texas’ anti-trans legislation. “I’m going to say ‘gay’ as much as I possibly can,” the actor, who came out as bisexual almost six years ago, tells me. “When I shout it from the rooftops, hopefully some kid in Florida or Texas hears it.”

Speaking of saying gay, “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski was among the honorees at Monday night’s GLSEN Respect Awards in New York City. “ My therapist once told me that the world’s problems can all be attributed to one thing: diversity intolerance,” he said while accepting his award. “I encourage you to think about that. I often do when I’m faced with someone I strongly disagree with or when I struggle to understand someone else’s point of view. I’ll go a step further and argue that it’s not merely tolerance which will save us, but genuine acceptance and the embracing of diversity.

He continued, “Our LGBTQ+ youth should never feel like a societal burden or part of some cultural or political debate when they think about who they have a crush on, which sport or activity they wish to pursue or which bathroom they should use when they go to school- a place where they are meant to learn, be inspired, and flourish into their best selves.”

The Respect Awards recognize students, educators, community leaders and corporations that support LGBTQ youth. “ We have a responsibility to teach our kids unconditional love, irrespective of gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation or regardless of any disability they may be carrying,” Porowski said. “If you disagree with this notion, just remember that it affects you, too, for they are our future. One day, they will make the rules, and what they’ve seen, experienced and learned will directly affect how it all plays out for the rest of us. Let’s set them up for success so that we can all be free.”

Faith Hill auditioned for director Anthony Minghella’s “Cold Mountain” for the role that eventually went to Natalie Portman. “I read, I believe, the rape scene and another one. It was intense,” Hill tells me on this week’s episode of the “ Just for Variety ” podcast. “I had been on a few [auditions] but nothing like that. But I worked my tail off to be prepared for that.” She may not have gotten the part, but Hill did get advice and encouragement from Minghella to continue to pursue acting. “He sent me the most incredible letter after the reading,” she reveals. “It was almost three pages long, handwritten.”

Hill, who stars opposite her husband Tim McGraw on Taylor Sheridan ’s Paramount+ series “1883,” tells me she was once in talks to play Mary Poppins on Broadway, but her schedule didn’t allow for it.

McGraw also talks auditions on this week’s “Just for Variety.” He reveals he was up for Mark Wahlberg’s part in “The Perfect Storm.” Check out the podcast for the details.

Big congrats to writer-director Todd Hansen and Universal Pictures global communications vice president Ashley Momtaheni . The lovebirds recently tied the knot in a sunset ceremony at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The bride was stunning in a Monique Lhuillier gown, while the groom was styling in Tom Ford. The happy couple were photobombed by none other than Gordon Ramsay, who happened to walk by as they were taking their official wedding pics. Guests enjoyed dinner in the Polo Lounge. After toasts from the bride’s father Dr. David Momtaheni and Variety ‘s Matt Donnelly , a DJ set by Dart Collective had partygoers dancing into the wee hours. Documentary filmmaker Mark Brown captured the event on 8mm, Ramsay and all.

Cheers to my former colleague Alyssa Shelasky . Seems like it was just yesterday that I hired her for her first journalism job at US Weekly. Now she’s out with her second book, “This Might Be Too Personal: And Other Intimate Stories,” a collection of essays about love, broken engagements, marriage, babies and life as a tabloid gossip reporter. So proud of you, my friend! Now we just have to figure out who will play you in the movie adaptation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjHpy_0fh5tmkm00

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chris Rock Shares Controversial Take on Depp-Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber Heard’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock weighed in on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial during a recent comedy show in London (via Vanity Fair) in which he cracked the following joke: “Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard.” The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows. “What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard (via Daily Mail). “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer to Amber Heard: ‘Mr. Depp Is Your Victim, Isn’t He?’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s lawyer began her cross-examination of Amber Heard on Monday afternoon, seeking to undercut Heard’s claim that Depp physically assaulted her numerous times. Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney, presented a series of photos of Heard taken shortly after alleged incidents of violence. In the images, Heard did not appear to have bruises or other physical marks. “You should see what it looked like under the makeup,” Heard responded. Heard completed her direct testimony earlier on Monday, saying that she ultimately decided to leave Depp because she feared she would not survive the relationship. When it was her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Anthony Minghella
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Monique Lhuillier
Person
Tim Mcgraw
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Teases#Wedding#Film Star#Raleigh Studios#Mattel
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
53K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy