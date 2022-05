Iron Chef America is getting a reboot over at Netflix, and the stars of the upcoming series have now been revealed. The new cooking competition show, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, will see five new Iron Chefs battling it out against Challenger Chefs who are on a journey to be named the Iron Legend. However, only one will remain when the dust, or flour, settles in the grand finale. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend launches June 15 only on Netflix.

