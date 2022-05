“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” – John 1:5. The world we live in is becoming increasingly darker. Murder, mayhem, mass shootings, child abductions and abject poverty are pushing more humans into the margins. Recently in our city there were over 30 shootings, 11 homicides and multiple stabbings over a seven-to-10-day period. Not a day goes by that we don’t get news alerts of another act of violence occurring.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO