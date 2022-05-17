Giants top CBS Sports' list of most impactful 2022 NFL draft classes

How much do the New York Giants need their 2022 draft class come through as rookies? A lot. They need this class to be impactful right from the start if this wayward franchise is to turn around.

The folks at CBS Sports believe so as well, and are predicting that it likely will. In a recent piece ranking the 10 most impactful NFL draft classes this year, draft expert Chris Trapasso ranks the Giants No. 1.

Impactful rookies: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, OT Evan Neal, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, OL Joshua Ezeudu, LB Micah McFadden Neal at No. 7 overall? Steal City. There’s even a legitimate argument the Giants got a bargain with Thibodeaux at No. 5. The Cowboys would agree. Robinson went too early but nonetheless will be a fun, gadget feature to the offense. Flott is a lanky but sudden nickel corner who closes on the ball in a hurry. Both North Carolina offensive linemen could see time early, but Ezeudu is more ready and could play multiple positions. McFadden is the sleeper impact type. He was a tackling machine at Indiana and has the short-area quickness and awareness to be a star underneath in coverage, where a lot of linebackers struggle. In Year 1 of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era, the Giants will get much out of their rookie class.

That’s all good news for the Giants and Trapasso did not even listed the Giants’ fourth round picks, tight end Daniel Bellinger and safety Dane Belton — two players who the tram selected that fit their offensive and defensive schemes.

The Giants’ draft has gotten mixed reviews across the spectrum. Some experts believe they reached on Days 2 and 3 after a spectacular first night. Others have rated the class as one of the best the Giants’ have had in years.