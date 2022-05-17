ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants top CBS Sports' list of most impactful 2022 NFL draft classes

By John Fennelly
 5 days ago
How much do the New York Giants need their 2022 draft class come through as rookies? A lot. They need this class to be impactful right from the start if this wayward franchise is to turn around.

The folks at CBS Sports believe so as well, and are predicting that it likely will. In a recent piece ranking the 10 most impactful NFL draft classes this year, draft expert Chris Trapasso ranks the Giants No. 1.

Impactful rookies: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, OT Evan Neal, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, OL Joshua Ezeudu, LB Micah McFadden

Neal at No. 7 overall? Steal City. There’s even a legitimate argument the Giants got a bargain with Thibodeaux at No. 5. The Cowboys would agree. Robinson went too early but nonetheless will be a fun, gadget feature to the offense. Flott is a lanky but sudden nickel corner who closes on the ball in a hurry. Both North Carolina offensive linemen could see time early, but Ezeudu is more ready and could play multiple positions.

McFadden is the sleeper impact type. He was a tackling machine at Indiana and has the short-area quickness and awareness to be a star underneath in coverage, where a lot of linebackers struggle. In Year 1 of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era, the Giants will get much out of their rookie class.

That’s all good news for the Giants and Trapasso did not even listed the Giants’ fourth round picks, tight end Daniel Bellinger and safety Dane Belton — two players who the tram selected that fit their offensive and defensive schemes.

The Giants’ draft has gotten mixed reviews across the spectrum. Some experts believe they reached on Days 2 and 3 after a spectacular first night. Others have rated the class as one of the best the Giants’ have had in years.

Giants' Azeez Ojulari bulked up considerably this offseason

New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has used the offseason to increase his size and strength in order to match up better on the edge. The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft played as an edge rusher for the Giants at around 245-pounds. In his rookie season, he was able to put up promising production as he recorded 13 QB hits and 8.0 sacks over the course of 17 games.
Za'Darius Smith 'can't wait' to see look on Aaron Rodgers' face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.
UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
Released from Cowboys, here's what TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt had to offer

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have done their homework on the safety position in the 2022 undrafted free agent class. We already have previewed one safety signee in Juanyeh Thomas and they originally signed another one. This one is more local to home, as they signed TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt. Van Zandt is an experienced player and a versatile one, but apparently didn’t impress the coaching staff enough as he was released on Friday.
Why does ESPN FPI hate the 49ers?

ESPN released its Football Power Index for the start of the 2022 season, and the 49ers are noticeably absent from the top half. In fact, the team that made the NFC championship game last year is all the way down at No. 24 to begin the year. The Detroit Lions and New York Giants are both ahead of San Francisco.
