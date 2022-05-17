ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Mom Gets Surprise Delivery After Toddler Orders 31 Burgers

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One Texas mom got a big surprise after her toddler ordered enough food to feed multiple families, reported News 4 San Antonio .

Kelsey Burkhalter Golden answered her front door to find a delivery from DoorDash. The delivery included 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's .

Golden said, "He usually like to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that(...) I thought I'd locked the phone but apparently I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers."

After receiving the surprise delivery, Golden didn't know what to do with all of the extra cheeseburgers . So, she took to social media to find people who wanted free food. Golden said, "I didn't know what to do with them, he only ate half of one. So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some."

She wrote on Facebook, "I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald's if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order DoorDash."

Golden says at least her was "plenty generous" and gave the DoorDash driver a $16 tip for their services.

KRIS TV reported that the order total came to $91.70. But at least the family will have a priceless story to tell for years to come.

CultureMap Austin

Tiny Austin dessert shop slices out a new piece of the pie for Waco

Austin’s adorable Tiny Pies are getting a little bigger this summer as the franchise expands out of the Austin area for the first time. The new store in Waco will set up inside Union Hall, a food hall modeled after European markets, with restaurants, food vendors, and community events. So far, there only appear to be two dessert vendors at Union Hall: milkshakes by Unshakeable, and the locally owned bakery Lollipop’s Sweet Treats.
