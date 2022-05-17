WATCH: Brady Manek highlights from day one of G-League Elite Camp

Former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek took the floor on Monday afternoon for the first time since North Carolina’s loss in the National Championship. Taking part in the G-League Elite Camp, Manek’s week began on Monday with his first scrimmage.

Manek scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 2-of-5 from three. He also added seven rebounds and one assist.

Manek won the fan poll for the postgame interview following a tough, three-point loss.

“Everybody is out here playing hard. Everyone wants to show their skills, wants to just compete. It’s been a while since we all got to compete like this, at a stage like this, with players like this, so it is a lot of fun, we are out here having fun and trying to get better and compete,” Manek said postgame. “There are a few different tweaks to it (NBA rules). It’s definitely a little different. It feels a little bigger. The lanes are a little bigger. It’s interesting, but it is a lot of fun,”

The G-League Elite Camp is essentially an NBA Draft Combine tryout. It allows prospects do showcase their skills in front of both NBA and G-League scouts and earn an invite to the NBA Combine that takes place later this week.

In 39 games for UNC this season, Manek had 27 starts and averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also shot 49.3 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three.

Watch the full highlights of Manek’s game one below:

