ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WATCH: Brady Manek highlights from day one of G-League Elite Camp

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U42sN_0fh5nSh200

Former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek took the floor on Monday afternoon for the first time since North Carolina’s loss in the National Championship. Taking part in the G-League Elite Camp, Manek’s week began on Monday with his first scrimmage.

Manek scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 2-of-5 from three. He also added seven rebounds and one assist.

Manek won the fan poll for the postgame interview following a tough, three-point loss.

“Everybody is out here playing hard. Everyone wants to show their skills, wants to just compete. It’s been a while since we all got to compete like this, at a stage like this, with players like this, so it is a lot of fun, we are out here having fun and trying to get better and compete,” Manek said postgame. “There are a few different tweaks to it (NBA rules). It’s definitely a little different. It feels a little bigger. The lanes are a little bigger. It’s interesting, but it is a lot of fun,”

The G-League Elite Camp is essentially an NBA Draft Combine tryout. It allows prospects do showcase their skills in front of both NBA and G-League scouts and earn an invite to the NBA Combine that takes place later this week.

In 39 games for UNC this season, Manek had 27 starts and averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also shot 49.3 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three.

Watch the full highlights of Manek’s game one below:

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Tw itter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Duke Senior Is Transferring: College Basketball World Reacts

Duke basketball senior Joey Baker has entered the transfer portal, the Blue Devils program announced on Wednesday. Baker just finished his fourth season in Durham and has one year of remaining eligibility due to the 2020-21 COVID-19 season. “It has been an absolute pleasure having Joey in our program... He’s...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Armando Bacot throws out first pitch at Orioles game

UNC basketball forward Armando Bacotis having one heck of an offseason coming off the best year of his career. With Bacot returning, he’s enjoying the Summer before his final season. And the latest stop is throwing out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game. On Friday night, Bacot threw out the first pitch before Baltimore hosted the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series. Bacot is a Virginia native and throwing out the first pitch at an Orioles game has to be an awesome experience. Watch as Bacot tosses the first pitch at Camden Yards in front of the hometown crowd:   UNC Hoops @iget_buckets35 throws out the first pitch at @Orioles tonight vs. Tampa Bay! pic.twitter.com/2VamtI4HLT — 🅿️am Chvotkin, Storyteller (@reddusfoximus) May 20, 2022 Not bad actually. Bacot got it to home plate and didn’t embarrass himself like we have seen others do with first pitches in the past. What’s next for Bacot this Summer? Stay tuned. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Kansas Basketball Lands Major Transfer From Conference Rival

Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program. Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Walker Kessler says he was happy to see UNC do well this season

Former UNC basketball forward Walker Kessler is hoping to hear his name called early in the 2022 NBA draft. As Kessler prepares for the draft by participating in the combine, he was asked about his time at UNC and the Tar Heels Final Four run this past year. After spending one season at North Carolina in 2020-21, Kessler transferred from UNC to Auburn. The move was disappointing for UNC fans and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl even said that the fit was better for the recruit than at North Carolina. But as Auburn and Kessler fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Nba Draft Combine#G League#Unc#The G League Elite Camp#Nba
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Look: Bronny James' Prom Photos Are Going Viral

Kids are growing up fast these days. Bronny James, the oldest son of legendary NBA star LeBron James, attended his high school's prom this week. The Sierra Canyon basketball player shared photos of himself and his prom date on social media. Bronny is now trending on Twitter. LeBron has said...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher

The SEC issued public reprimands of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. In a statement shared by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey scolded both head coaches for ethical conduct violations. "The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Called Out Stephen A. Smith And The Media After Game 1 Masterclass: "You And Everybody Else Has Slept On Me."

The NBA media can be quite reactionary at times, and they tend to remember players' lower moments perhaps longer than they should. This gets held against those players until they perform at an elite level again and then they become subject to praise once more. This is perhaps most evident when it comes to Jimmy Butler, who after being maligned a fair bit after the 2021 playoffs is now earning comparisons to Michael Jordan.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy