When I imagine what an example of an "ideal" life in ETX means, this stunning Whitehouse, Texas waterfront estate is definitely on that list. Is it cheap? Well, no...of course not. LOL. But even though only a few of us might be able to afford it, it's still quite something to behold. This private, luxurious lakefront home sits on around 2 acres and offers an incredible venue for that indoor/outdoor living lifestyle so many dream of these days.

WHITEHOUSE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO