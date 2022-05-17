President Biden Eases Restrictions On Cuban Travel And Remittances

With midterm elections nearing, President Biden is making it easier for families to visit relatives in Cuba and increase visa processing. In an about face from some of former President Trump's policies toward Cuba, the Biden administration lifting restrictions on remittance and flight rules to the communist island. Cuba expert Dr. Andy Gomez says this is a short-term solution to try and stop people from fleeing at alarming rates ten months after they took to the streets in protest. US border officials say 32-thousand Cubans were caught crossing the Mexico border in March, that's twice as many as were caught in February.