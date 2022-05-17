HAMLET — Judith Ann Cashion Shoffner, of Hamlet, North Carolina, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 3.

As a child, Judy spent much of her time outside near her rural home in what she and her friends called "Hootin’ Holler." Winters consisted of arrowhead hunting and forest roaming. Summers were marked by long days of swimming in James Lake.

Animal or human alike, she knew no strangers and was a fiercely loyal friend.

After graduating from Hamlet High School in 1970, she attended UNC-Pembroke and completed her teaching degree in 1974, graduating with honors next to her husband Mitch.

Over more than 10 years, Judy taught at various schools in the area — Ashley Chapel, L.J. Bell, and Richmond Senior High School among them.

Judy never faltered in courage, faithfulness, and her drive for independence throughout her life, and proved her love consistently as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother even through her long battle with MS.

Judy is survived by her husband, Mitch; daughter, Stephanie and husband Logan; sisters, Sissy Shortridge, Mary Lee and brother-in-law Richard Carlson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family invites those who knew and loved Judy to attend a memorial service Saturday, May 21 at Marks Creek Presbyterian Church in Hamlet from 11 a.m. to noon in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Judy’s name to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, D.C 20090; or Marks Creek Presbyterian Church, I/C Ginger Seymour, 150 Two Sisters Lane, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made to watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Shoffner family.