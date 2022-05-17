ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

This Wisconsin Lake Town Is One Of The Best Summer Destinations In America

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If your ideal day off includes a lake, an inter tube, and a cold beer secured in a koozie, look no further than this Wisconsin lake. This lake is well known for its breathtaking views, large homes and party scene.

According to a list put together by Thrillist , the best summertime lake town destination in Wisconsin is Lake Geneva. Lake Geneva is actually one of the most popular lake destinations in all of America . It is only a short drive from both Chicago and Milwaukee , and has a lively bar scene. The shores are lined with million dollar lake homes, and there is a restaurant around each cove.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Lake Geneva:

"Those in search of the quintessential Midwestern lake town have been making the short drive from Chicago and Milwaukee to Lake Geneva for generations. Hop aboard a booze cruise with Lake Geneva Cruise Line or pilot your own vessel with help from local outfitter Elmers to explore the gorgeous 8.5-square-mile lake before diving headfirst into the area’s bustling bar/restaurant scene. Nurse your next day hangover crashed out in the sand at Riviera Beach or, better yet, wander the lake’s uniquely open-to-the-public, 26-mile Lake Geneva Shore Path that skirts by the glistening front lawns of million dollar homes with million dollar lakefront views."

