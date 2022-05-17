ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendry County, FL

Suspect barricades himself in building, shot and killed by Florida deputies

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

Police Shooting

Hendry County, FL - A suspect who barricaded himself inside a South Florida building was shot and killed after shooting at deputies on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a request for assistance from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office regarding a barricaded subject.

The subject reportedly had a variety of weapons and shot at deputies’ equipment multiple times during the hours-long standoff, including taking down a drone.

Deputies used a hostage rescue and tactical vehicle to deliver non-lethal gas inside the building where the subject was firing from, causing the suspect to leave the building while firing at law enforcement.

Collier County deputies returned fire and killed the subject.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. No deputies were injured during Sunday's standoff.

NewsRadio WFLA

