How to get Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza before its official return

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. ( WXIN ) – The joyous day is nearly upon us: Mexican Pizza will be back on the menu at Taco Bell on Thursday, but some fans can get it early.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza remains popular. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

The return was met with nationwide acclaim by Taco Bell devotees when it was announced in April .

Hundred of thousands petitioned the fast-food giant on social media and on Change.org when the pizza-quesadilla hybrid was originally taken off the menu in the fall of 2020.

And while everyone can order a Mexican Pizza on May 19, there is a select group that can get one on May 17 and May 18.

According to the company’s website , Taco Bell Rewards loyalty members get first dibs, two days ahead of the official comeback. It only applies to in-store/drive-thru pickup orders made via the Taco Bell mobile app. Members should check their local Taco Bell for availability.

The pizza-tostada hybrid, featuring pizza sauce, beans, cheese and other toppings layered on crispy tortillas, has developed quite a following over the years.

Then on Nov. 5, 2020, fans were dismayed to hear that Taco Bell was removing the Mexican Pizza from the menu to “[pave] the way for fresh new ideas.”

The upcoming return of the item, the company has said, is a permanent one.

