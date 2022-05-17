ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

FBI opens hate crime probe of shooting in Dallas' Koreatown

By JAKE BLEIBERG
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pajUL_0fh5iQB300
Dallas-Salon-Shooting This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas' police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) (Rebecca Slezak)

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown and federal officials have launched a hate crime investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

The Dallas Police Department said the suspect is being interviewed and processed, and Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day.

Garcia has said the shooting last Wednesday at Hair World Salon could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans in the area.

Also Tuesday, the FBI said it has opened a federal hate crime investigation along with federal prosecutors in Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division.

Dallas FBI spokeswoman Melinda Urbina said agents are working with city police "to thoroughly investigate this incident” but that she couldn't provide further information because the probe is ongoing.

The shooting in Dallas occurred a few days before a white gunman killed 10 Black people Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a gunman who authorities said was motivated by political hatred for Taiwan killed one person and wounded five Sunday at a southern California church where mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners had gathered.

In Dallas, authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off from the shopping center in a maroon minivan. Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle had been reported as involved in two other recent shootings. Someone opened fire in an April 2 drive-by near the salon and Garcia said the minivan was also linked to a May 10 shooting about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of there. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

The three women who were shot at the salon Wednesday were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Jane Bae, the daughter of one of the wounded women, told The Associated Press last week that her mother said she didn't recognize the gunman who calmly walked into the salon, opened fire then left.

“He was calm. He just walked up to it and then stood there — didn’t walk around — but stood there and shot like 20 shots and then just calmly went out,” said Bae, who wasn’t there but had spoken with her mother.

The salon is in the heart of Koreatown, which is in a part of the city that was transformed in the 1980s from an industrial area to a thriving district with shopping, dining, markets, medical offices and salons.

Anti-Asian violence has risen sharply in recent years. Last year, six women of Asian descent were among the eight killed in a shooting at massage businesses in and near Atlanta, heightening anger and fear among Asian Americans.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Former Alabama nurse convicted of murder in husband’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former Alabama nurse was convicted of administering a fatal dose of insulin to her husband nearly four years ago. Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello was found guilty by a Madison County jury on Thursday, WHNT-TV reported. The jury deliberated for about an hour, according to WAAY-TV.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Dallas, GA
State
New York State
State
Arkansas State
City
Atlanta, GA
WGAU

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Herschel Walker, the football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, often boasts of his work helping service members and veterans struggling with mental health. In interviews and campaign appearances, the former Dallas Cowboy and Heisman Trophy winner takes credit for founding, co-founding...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Lumpkin Co hemp farmer fights City Hall

A farmer in Lumpkin County trying to open a shop in Dahlonega’s town square is now fighting city hall: it’s an argument over a sign. Henry Ostaszewski operates a 10-acre hemp farm. Now, he’s ready to expand. He says that city leaders originally said everything was fine for his hemp store, but then they changed their minds, saying he can’t use the word “cannabis” on the sign he plans to put outside the shop, marketing the CDB he plans to sell in the shop.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Dallas Police#Koreatown#Black People#Ap#Hair World Salon#Asian Americans#Taiwanese
WGAU

Oconee Co school year comes to a close

Today is the last day of the school year in Oconee County: students in schools in and around Watkinsville are in class for half a day, then dismissed to begin their summer breaks. Graduation ceremonies for students at Oconee and North Oconee high schools are set for tomorrow, 3 o’clock Saturday for North Oconee Seniors and 7 o’clock for their counterparts at Oconee County High School.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GDOT sets price tag for Oconee Co intersection upgrade

The Georgia DOT says an early projected price tag for a reconfigured intersection at Highway 316 and Jimmie Daniel Road stands at $75 million. It’s work that could begin in 2024 and wrap up three years later. The DOT’s Kyle Collins says one plan calls for two traffic circles to replace the intersection in Oconee County.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A-CC Elections Office updates issues with ballots

The Athens-Clarke County Elections Office says there have been two glitches during the three weeks of advance voting that end today. From the A-CC government website... The Athens-Clarke County Elections Office has identified two errors that affected up to 86 potential ballots for the May 24, 2022 election. One relates to an incorrect ballot combination affecting up to 73 ballots in Precinct 8B for Board of Education District 1 and Board of Education District 8. The other relates to the incorrect assignment of Hunnicutt Drive to County Commission District 2 instead of County Commission District 5, which affected up to 13 ballots.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
WGAU

UGA dorm plan: pay upperclassmen to move

The University of Georgia is offering sophomores, juniors, and seniors up to $35 hundred to give up their dorm rooms. UGA is looking to make space for incoming first-year students. From the AJC…. UGA is seeing more accepted high school seniors deciding to enroll at the Athens campus, spurring a...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy