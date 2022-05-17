ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Most Recent Injury Reports For Celtics-Heat Game 1

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJqEb_0fh5iMtN00

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time for Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat are coming off beating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, and the series ended on Thursday night, so they have been waiting for nearly a week to play against the Celtics.

The Celtics were in a series that went seven games with the Milwaukee Bucks, which ended on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals that took place in the bubble in Disney World.

The Heat ended up winning that series, but they lost in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James.

This season, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are the first seed in the east.

Therefore, the Heat have the home-court advantage for the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Says Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Incredible Offensive Players, But Draymond Green Is The Key To The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks are about to start their Western Conference Finals battle on Wednesday, with the Warriors core trying to get another championship and Luka Doncic trying to establish himself as a true superstar by making it to his first NBA Finals, although he just says he's living his best life . And while it has rightly been billed as a matchup between Luka and Steph Curry, there are a few other players that can swing the series on both sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
NBC Sports

What Marcus Smart told Celtics on bench after brutal third quarter

What do you tell your teammates after watching them play their worst quarter of postseason basketball in five years?. Marcus Smart was sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a mid-foot sprain, so he could only watch as the Miami Heat ripped off a 22-2 run to start the second half and outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#Eastern Conference Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks#Disney World#The Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FastBreak on FanNation

Dancing Steph?

Steph Curry had an incredible play during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy