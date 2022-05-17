ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC raises COVID alert level to "high," advises masks indoors

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgmlQ_0fh5iIMT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJcEm_0fh5iIMT00
New York City's COVID alert status raised to high 02:36

NEW YORK -- Coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in the Big Apple, prompting health officials to put in place a high alert.

The change in status comes as more New Yorkers test positive for the virus and the number of hospitalizations in the city due to COVID-19 has increased steadily over the past two months, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Tuesday.

It's a worrying sign for city ahead of the spring break travel season, but health officials have been warning the public for months that COVID isn't through with us yet.

"I worry about it all the time and I'm also over 70, so I just haven't stopped worrying about it, honestly," said Robin Samuels, who traveled to New York City from Los Angeles.

Now, there's a familiar health alert.

"I like to make sure I don't get exposed to COVID. There's a lot of it running around," Manhattan resident Miriam Katowitz said.

On Tuesday, the city's COVID-19 alert status was upgraded to high due to a recent surge in New Yorkers being hospitalized for the virus.

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, "New York City has transitioned to a high COVID alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives, and co-workers from getting sick. As a city, we have the tools to blunt the impact of this wave, including distributing tests, masks and promoting treatments. Getting back to low risk depends on everyone doing their part and if we follow guidance, our forecasts anticipate this wave's peak will not last long. What we do now can make all the difference."

"We do antibody testing on people on a regular basis. They have a very high level of antibodies but they still got infected. This is really kind of a huge burden on every New Yorker," said Dr. Henry Chen, president of SOMOS Community Care.

Chen said this fifth wave of COVID is highly contagious.

"If you are fully vaccinated and boosted then the chance for you to get the virus is pretty much the same as everyone else, but the chances to maintain mild is very high. I have not seen anyone going to the hospital, even those with severe underlying diseases," Chen said.

To help stop the spread, health officials are advising all New Yorkers to wear a mask in any public indoor setting, much like the Broadway community has done since it reopened.

"Masks have always been a requirement. That hasn't changed," Mobile Health CEO Andre Schulman said.

His company has been conducting COVID testing for the Broadway theater communities since last September. Ahead of a busy spring break, the theaters are not letting down their guard.

"The positivity rate in those organizations that serial test one to three times a week is substantially less than the community positivity rate, and the community positivity rate, everyone knows with all the home tests, is probably higher than what is reported," Schulman said.

The city health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYC Support and Connection Center offers renewed hope

NEW YORK - Mental health issues are more severe than ever coming out of the pandemic. The city's only Support and Connection Center in East Harlem gave us an inside look.The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene opened the facility in 2020 as part of its ongoing effort to address drug abuse and mental illness. Clients have seen life-changing results.Raymond Bird lived on the streets outside a Harlem church for two years, using drugs and battling schizophrenia. One day, a bad trip gave him the awakening he needed."Sweat was just jumping off my head," the New Orleans native recalled....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

With Covid Cases on the Rise, Brooklyn Is Back on High Alert

Brooklyn is once again on “high alert” for community spread of Covid-19, officials announced this week, with health experts strongly urging — but not requiring — folks to again don masks indoors. City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan officially proclaimed New York City on “high alert” on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

Why COVID outbreaks are still a mystery in NYC schools

For many parents and teachers dealing with New York City schools, the last few weeks have felt like déjà vu. Back in December, omicron broke COVID-19 records in classrooms. Its offshoot variants are now driving spread among students and teachers, based on both city data and individual reports from school staff. Yet limited action has been taken to contain the new surge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC calls for masks in 54 New York counties with high Covid levels: See list

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now calling for masks in 54 of New York’s 62 counties due to high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. More than 75% of the U.S. is still in the green but 297 counties nationwide are at a high risk, more than double from last week; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Alert#Covid#New Yorkers#Cbs2
WRGB

Gov. Hochul to make child care announcement in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — Gov. Hochul is expected to make an announcement in Brooklyn. According to her schedule, the announcement is expected to address childcare in New York. MOBILE USERS CAN WATCH HERE:. Hochul announced back on May 5th that $11 million in funding from the recently enacted...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Average NYC rent up 18% over last year, report finds

NEW YORK -- Rent is on the rise in the New York City metro area, especially for studio apartments. According to Realtor.com's April rental report, the average cost for renting a studio apartment jumped 29.1% to $2,581. For a one bedroom, it's $2,573, up 12.2%, and for a two bedroom, it's $3,166, up 13.1%.Overall, the average cost to rent an apartment is now $2,845, an 18% jump over April of last year. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stifling forecast, but ocean still too cold to swim safely

NEW YORK -- It may be tempting to go to the beach this weekend, but don't just into ocean just yet! That's the warning from officials on Long Island and other shore towns.Saturday could be downright dangerous with a combination of hot temperatures, ocean riptides and no lifeguards, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday."I could take the heat, but not the cold," said Marshall Rabkin of Bellmore.As tempting as it is, you won't be able to swim."Our lifeguards are not on duty yet and clearly, as a former chief of the fire department, we definitely don't want to be responding to...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
96.1 The Eagle

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Agreement reached for 24/7 speed cameras in New York City

NEW YORK -- An agreement has been reached between state lawmakers and city leaders to have speed cameras in New York City operating 24/7.Right now, they turn off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.The legislation would extend the program for three years.While state lawmakers still have to pass the law, Mayor Eric Adams called this a "significant step" in making our streets safer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City's Times Square subway station gets a new look

The Times Square subway station is the busiest in the entire New York City subway system. Now, commuters will have something new to set their eyes on — vibrant and colorful mosaics created by artist Nick Cave."We're moving quickly, but there's also moments where everything does stop, and we take in that moment," Cave told CBS News. "And so it's really about that, and being able to sort of appreciate, the sort of art that you're surrounded by."The mosaics are based on photographs of Cave's signature soundsuits, which are sculptures that were first born out of the 1992 police beating...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY rescues workers trapped on scaffold at Midtown skyscraper

NEW YORK -- Two workers were rescued high over Midtown Manhattan on Friday.The workers were trapped on a scaffold, which was not level, stuck on the 42nd floor of a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, according to FDNY.First, firefighters checked the lines and the motor of the scaffold, then they cut glass from a window and pulled the workers inside the building, FDNY said.The workers were not hurt.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams tests subway weapons detection technology at City Hall

NEW YORK -- With the epidemic of gun violence continuing unabated, Mayor Eric Adams is using the very seat of government, City Hall, to try out a high-tech weapons detection system he hopes to install in subways and schools.CBS2's Marcia Kramer got a firsthand look Thursday.After that gunman shot up the Sunset Park subway, the mayor vowed to use every bit of new technology he could find to stop people from from carrying and using weapons. He is using City Hall as a guinea pig to test out a new system that looks like ones used at airports."This has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldnewsera.com

Kathy Hochul signs executive orders

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced an array of executive orders and new legislation Wednesday in response to a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead last week. The shooting, which authorities said was racially motivated, unfolded at a Tops Friendly Markets store in a historically Black neighborhood. The 18-year-old suspected gunman shot shoppers inside and outside the store, taking the lives of mothers, fathers, friends and longtime activists in the community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Port Authority, MTA crackdown on toll evasion, fake or obstructed license plates

NEW YORK -- The MTA, Port Authority and their law enforcement partners are kicking off the summer driving season with a campaign to nab people who drive with fake or obstructed license plates.It costs the agencies millions of dollars and officials are determined to go after drivers who break the law to avoid tolls, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday.On May 17, the driver of a black BMW thought he scored a free ride when he used a mechanical device to cover his rear license plate and passed through the cashless entry into the Holland Tunnel.Port Authority cops had the last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy