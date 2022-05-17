ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cemetery holds Memorial Day event to honor the fallen

By Laine Griffin
 2 days ago

Memorial Day has been a day that so many have been observing for more than 150 years.

The federal holiday allows people to recognize and mourn all of the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

This year, to commemorate Memorial Day, the US Soldiers’ Home National Cemetery will hold an event on May 29 that will include a tour and wreath-laying ceremony.

The cemetery is one of only two national cemeteries administered by the Department of the Army. The other is the Arlington National Cemetery.

The tour of the Soldiers’ Home National Cemetery will highlight the history of the cemetery, and the history of Memorial Day and include information on the notable people buried there.

Visited by Abraham Lincoln, the Soldiers’ Home National Cemetery is notable for being the first national cemetery, which was established in July 1861. It was also the final resting place for Major General John Logan, who formalized Memorial Day celebrations in 1868.

The cemetery’s rolling hills mark the final resting place for more than 14,000 veterans and is the resting place for 21 recipients of the Medal of Honor, which is the nation’s highest military decoration. It is given for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

Distinguished military veterans from the Armed Forces Retirement Home, also known as the Old Soldiers’ Home, will be on-site at the event in Washington, D.C. to place wreaths throughout the Soldiers’ Home National Cemetery.

The Armed Forces Retirement Home, an independent agency in the executive branch of the federal government, is the nation’s premier life community for certain retired and former members of America’s armed forces and their spouses.

The free wreath-laying ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the John Logan Mausoleum.

The free cemetery tours, which will meet at the entrance of the cemetery on

For the morning tour, it is requested that attendees meet at 10:15 a.m. For the afternoon tour, attendees should meet at 12 p.m.

Free parking is available at President Lincoln’s Cottage visitor parking lot, located at 140 Rock Creek Church Road, NE Washington, D.C. 20011.

The visitor lot is about a 10-15 minute walk to the cemetery entrance.

You can register here .

Comments / 2

