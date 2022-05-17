ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Here's What Really Happens If You Chew A Pill

By Nancy Schimelpfening
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chewing or crushing a pill may decrease how effective the medication is or increase the likelihood of side effects or an...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chewing#Drugs#Opioids#The Pill#Verywell Health#Hospitalist#Ec
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

3 Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain and Inflammation

Inflammation can cause a myriad of serious health issues, especially when it becomes chronic. Not only is this a painful condition that can impact your overall health and lead to conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, but it can also be detrimental to your weight loss goals, nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet Lisa Richards says. This is because inflammation can cause your metabolism to slow down.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
womenworking.com

Six Early Warning Signs of Diabetes to Know

The CDC defines diabetes as a chronic (long-lasting) health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. If you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use the insulin it makes as well as it should. When there isn’t enough insulin or cells stop responding to insulin, too much blood sugar stays in your bloodstream.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists are developing patch that warns of oncoming drug overdose

With the United States facing an epidemic of drug overdoses, researchers are developing a wearable patch that can detect an oncoming opioid OD and deliver doses of a drug that could save lives. The Indiana University Bloomington research team has received a three-year, $3.8 million grant from the U.S. National...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
HEALTH
shefinds

These Are The Carbs You Should Skip From Your Diet Over 40, According To A Gut Doctor

Having a strong and healthy gut is important for your body’s overall health. When your gut is in good shape, it’s able to properly break down the food that you consume and transfer nutrients to your bloodstream. As reported by UC Davis Health, “A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi.” Moreover, it is also capable of communicating with the brain “which helps maintain general health and well-being.”
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Take herbal supplements with a dose of caution

Herbal supplements may be natural, but that does not mean they are always safe. A new case report appearing in Heart Rhythm Case Reports, an official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society, published by Elsevier, is a case in point. It reports on a patient who experienced dizziness and fainting and was diagnosed with a dangerous cardiac arrhythmia after taking hemp oil containing CBD and CBG and berberine supplements.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Know If You Have Poor Digestion?

Doctors know that stomach or gut health is essential to the body's overall health. Your gut plays a part in all body systems, from your brain to your immune system. If your gut is unhealthy, many physical and mental issues can occur. You may wonder, “how can I improve my...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
56K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy