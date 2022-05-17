ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 NFL teams that will not make the playoffs

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

17 games and done

Every team starts 0-0. The reality is some have far fewer hopes for success than others. A look at teams that shouldn't be thinking about making a postseason appearance after the 2022 regular season.

Atlanta Falcons

The ingredients for improvement are not on the roster for Atlanta. The Falcons dealt Matt Ryan. They go into the season with a fragile Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder at QB. Julio Jones is long gone. Calvin Ridley is suspended. This all adds up to a low win total and another high draft pick.

Carolina Panthers

The mix of players in Carolina, and the tension Matt Rhule faces, will not lead the Panthers anywhere other than in a battle of the bottom of the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons. These were two easy calls.

Chicago Bears

Matt Eberblus is stepping into a rebuild in Chicago and it remains to be seen if Justin Fields will become everything the Bears hoped for when they traded up to draft him. The only plus for Chicago is the NFC North is weak except for Green Bay. The rest of their 2022 foes will put many dents in the Monsters of the Midway.

Detroit Lions

The Lions will get better but they are in no position to threaten for a wild-card berth in the NFC. Baby steps for Dan Campbell. Look for improvement, but not a giant leap.

Minnesota Vikings

If you get the picture the NFC North isn't going to scare other teams in the NFL, you are correct. No reason to believe the change in the front office and at coach will overcome having Kirk Cousins at QB. Look for more mediocrity.

New York Giants

This is a season of change for Brian Daboll. He has to see what players on the Big Blue roster should stay (and go) and then start to remedy the ills. Daniel Jones has to deliver big-time or he will be done. Don't be surprised if there are double-digit losses in 2022 for the Giants.

Washington Commanders

Taylor Heinicke or Sam Howell? Do you think either of them is going to lead Washington to a division title or wild-card berth? Didn't think so.

Seattle Seahawks

As great a coach as Pete Carroll is, he can't turn around the Seahawks, who need major reconstructive surgery.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Next.

Houston Texans

Next.

New York Jets

Everyone is thrilled by the moves the Jets made in free agency and through the draft. That feels like a script written many times... only to be rejected by having to live up to expectations. Robert Saleh could see his team duel with Miami for third in the AFC East—and that is about it.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin isn't in as bad a spot as Pete Carroll. It is similar, though, as he has a hole at quarterback that isn't going to be filled by Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett. The Steelers will stay in most games but the offensive shortcomings will be their demise.

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is going from a perennial playoff team and Super Bowl contender to the Dolphins, who will have to fight to take third place from the Jets in the AFC East.

*Cleveland Browns

The asterisk is simple. If the Cleveland Browns lose Deshaun Watson for any more than 4 games, their playoff chances evaporate. If the quarterback somehow escapes without a suspension, then the Browns will be in the thick of it with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the NFC North. His absence for an extended period would doom the Cleveland season. The best and worst games each week of the 2022 NFL regular season . Crystal football predictions: 2022 records for all 32 NFL teams .

