ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Waste reduction tips for your small business

By Audacy Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnXKa_0fh5eoz500

This article is sponsored by PECO , an Exelon Company.

Cutting down on excess waste at your business will not only save money, but it's also good for the environment.

As a business owner, reducing the amount of waste your staff and customers produce doesn’t have to be expensive or too work intensive. Here are some simple strategies you can implement to minimize waste at your workplace.

Perform a waste audit

Assess what your facility throws out by looking at inventory that becomes waste. From there you can determine if there are areas you can replace with recyclable or compostable products. Reevaluate when and how often trash and recyclables are picked up so bins and dumpsters are full at the time of removal.

Reduce printing

While moving to a paperless environment would be ideal, it isn’t always practical. But reducing how much you print is obviously key to making less paper waste. Setting printers to default to double-sided printing, refraining from printing emails, and cutting up scrap paper to use for office notes are three simple ways to use paper more efficiently. Instead of getting expensive printer cartridges, buy refills to add to existing ones. Unless needed for presentations, make sure printers are switched to black and white printing over pricier color copies.

Get rid of disposable cups/utensils

Remove single-use coffee cups, cutlery and plates from any office kitchen or break room. Affordable kitchenware can be found online or at discount stores and will save money in the long run versus having to constantly purchase disposable ones. Put up signs to remind staff to wash their own dishes or place them in the dishwasher so they don’t start to stack up.

Eliminate bottled water

Similar to cups and utensils, plastic water bottles are wasteful and pile up quickly. Hydrate your staff by either adding water filters to faucets or getting a water cooler so employees can fill up their reusable cups and tumblers throughout the day.

Label recycling bins properly

Note how many recycling bins you have and if they are placed in the best locations. Add as many bins as needed to make it convenient for staff to stay on top of recycling. Make sure all bins are labeled clearly with what materials go into each. Including images of examples can be extra helpful and can often be obtained from the hauling services picking up your trash and recyclables.

For more from KYW Newsradio:
- Download the Audacy App
- Listen live
- Listen on your smart speaker

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Paper Recycling#Water Filters
Family Handyman

Can You Make Furniture From Clothes Hangers?

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A stand for a glass tabletop made from coat hangers? This is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recycling
yankodesign.com

Fauld Chair transforms into a longer chair in a second

What makes a good chair design? That is the perennial question among furniture designers. There is no one ultimate answer, but we look at a few things like the height, materials, structure, and the story behind the design. The Fauld Chair is a unique space-saving creation of Andy Gilles. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Top Composite Decking Brands You Should Know

Composite decking hasn’t been around all that long. Trex intoduced it in 1996, and for awhile that brand name was synonymous with the product. Because it uses recycled materials and gives builders an alternative to wood — a dwindling resource — composite decking was a great idea whose time had come. It didn’t take long for other companies to get in on the action. Today the best composite decking isn’t necessarily Trex, although it might be depending on what you’re looking for.
ECONOMY
thespruce.com

What Is an Earthship?

With environmental concerns on the rise, sustainable living is at the forefront of discussions around home design trends and innovations. Some homeowners are ready to make a major change in thinking about the form and function of housing, and the earthship is a prime example of the future of living sustainably.
HOME & GARDEN
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy