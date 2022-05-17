ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Body of missing Longview man found in Utah desert

 3 days ago

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah – The body of a missing Longview man was found in a Utah desert, officials confirmed. According to our news partner KETK, the...

Chase leads to Longview man’s arrest

LONGVIEW – Authorities say a man was arrested and jailed after leading police on a pursuit that allegedly damaged their vehicles. That’s according to our news partner KETK. 37-year-old Kelvin Earl Smith Jr. is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. At around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Longview police officers responded to a welfare check call for service in the roadway of H.G. Mosley Parkway near Loring Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a car stopped at a traffic signal for several minutes and the driver “appeared to the passed out,” according to a press release. Smith allegedly led officers on a short pursuit in which two police vehicles were damaged, as well as the suspect’s vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler man gets four life sentences

TYLER — The Smith County District Attorney’s Office reports 18-year-old Ernesto Castellon of Tyler was handed four life sentences for an incident in which an officer was injured. Castellon was caught in an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation that included the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Tyler Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and other agencies. Officials say Castellon sold narcotics and automatic weapons to an undercover officer and then tried to flee, causing the injury. Castellon was charged with manufacture/delivery of multiple controlled substances, weapons trafficking, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.
TYLER, TX
Re-arrested constable denied bond reduction

TYLER – A Smith County judge denied a request Thursday morning from Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris to reduce his bond. According to our news partner KETK, that’s after Harris was re-arrested while awaiting trial for charges of felony theft by a public servant and misdemeanor public oppression. 241st District Judge Jack Skeen denied Traylor-Harris’ motions to reduce the two $500,000 bonds down to between $20,000 and $30,000. Harris was arrested last week after a video on a Youtube live stream showed him at a graduation in full uniform with his weapon. Conditions of his bond include an order that he cannot possess a firearm, explosive, ammunition or deadly weapon. He would now have to post a $1 million bond to be released again. His next court date is July 7 when he must decide on a plea.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

