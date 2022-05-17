Sam Asghari speaks out after Britney Spears' miscarriage: 'It's hard but we are not alone'

Speaking out days after he and Britney Spears announced they lost their “miracle baby,” Sam Asghari is thanking fans for their unwavering support.

"We have felt your support," Sam wrote. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy." He added, "We will be expanding our family soon.”

Not that there’s a need for Asghari to speak his truth on social regarding the matter, some are speculating it was his way of standing as a united front with his fiancé after a bit of backlash.

Apparently, certain fans of the Popstar weren’t entirely having Brit’s latest post (which btw happens to be a throwback) of the singer having fun and enjoying herself on a beach in Mexico.

But here’s the thing, whatever the case may be, and however Britney chooses to grieve, that’s her business. So with the timing of Sam’s post, that could possibly be the message he’s trying to convey.

Sadly announcing the news a month after her pregnancy announcement, on Saturday Britney and Sam released a joint statement saying, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

To caption the post, Britney wrote, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support," to which Sam responded to in the comments, saying, "We will have a miracle soon."

