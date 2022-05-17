ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Celebrity Tattoos With Special Meanings Behind Them

By Kristen Harris
 4 days ago

Not every tattoo has a meaning behind it, but plenty of people get inked for special reasons.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Here are 25 celebrity tattoos with special meanings behind them:

1. Emma Stone got a pair of bird feet tattooed on her wrist to celebrate her mom being cancer-free — and her mom has a matching one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtpTV_0fh5ZeBm00
Emma Mcintyre / Via Getty

The tattoo represents their favorite song, "Blackbird" by the Beatles. Paul McCartney designed it for them after Emma wrote him a letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5j05_0fh5ZeBm00
Sean Gallup / Via Getty

2. Dax Shepard doesn't like to wear jewelry, so he got a wedding band tattooed on his finger when he married Kristen Bell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40449a_0fh5ZeBm00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

The design incorporates the first initials of all the members of their family — "K" for Kristen, "L" for Lincoln, and "D" for both Dax and Delta. Lincoln and Delta are the couple's daughters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbdAc_0fh5ZeBm00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

3. Ariana Grande got a bee tattoo behind her ear to honor the 22 victims who died in a terrorist attack during her 2017 Manchester concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQYS4_0fh5ZeBm00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The bee has been a symbol of Manchester since Victorian times.

@arianagrande / Via Instagram: @arianagrande

4. When Halsey was 16, they used a fake ID to get a tattoo of a dagger with the number 13 in honor of a friend who died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyZS8_0fh5ZeBm00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

"It's a traditional flash tattoo, and it's so gross now, but I kind of love that about it. It's pink and turquoise because the friend that passed away had pink and turquoise hair for years, and it was his identifier. ... The 13 is for January 3rd [1/3], and also an unlucky number. Also, I got it on Friday the 13th," she told iHeart Radio .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28065y_0fh5ZeBm00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

5. Several months after talking about how "years of public mockery about [his] body by press and interviewers" prolonged his journey to self-love, Jonah Hill got a tattoo of the phrase "body love."

@jonahhill / Via Instagram: @jonahhill

"I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself," he said on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtM9G_0fh5ZeBm00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

6. Rihanna got the goddess Isis tattooed on her chest in memory of her grandmother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRmgr_0fh5ZeBm00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She wanted her grandmother to be "always in and on [her] heart."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEP0w_0fh5ZeBm00
Joe Scarnici / Via Getty

7. Selena Gomez has the date she got her kidney transplant tattooed on her arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPnAU_0fh5ZeBm00
Interscope Records / Via youtube.com

She got the tattoo with her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa.

@selenagomez / Via Instagram: @selenagomez

8. Gigi Hadid has an inner arm tattoo of her daughter Khai's name written in Arabic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3Djc_0fh5ZeBm00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gigi actually kept Khai's name a secret from the public until she was 4 months old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvTOq_0fh5ZeBm00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

9. Travis Barker has the phrase "I love you" inked on his arm in his partner Kourtney Kardashian's handwriting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JA5uw_0fh5ZeBm00
@kourtneykardash / Via instagram.com

Kourtney actually gave him the tattoo.

@kourtneykardash / Via instagram.com

10. A year after they were hospitalized following a suspected overdose, Demi Lovato got the word "survivor" tattooed on their neck.

@_dr_woo_ / Via Instagram: @_dr_woo_

Reflecting on their past year, Demi told Teen Vogue , "I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. ... I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYshm_0fh5ZeBm00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

11. Taye Diggs turned his then-5-year-old son Walker's handwriting into a sweet tattoo that says, "I love daddy."

Instagram: @tayediggsinsta

It's his favorite tattoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLb2U_0fh5ZeBm00
Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty Images

12. Joe Jonas has a rope tattoo to symbolize his family.

@joejonas / Via instagram.com

"Two ropes (two parents) makes four ends (four brothers)," he said on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdYu1_0fh5ZeBm00
Rob Hoffman / Getty Images

13. Kevin Jonas has a tattoo of his wife, Danielle, on his arm. It's an outline of her from the Jonas Brothers' "Sucker" music video.

@kevinjonas / Republic Records / Via instagram.com

"So proud of this time in our life and getting to remember this with [Danielle] forever," he wrote on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGh4t_0fh5ZeBm00
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

14. Hailey Bieber got her husband Justin's first initial tattooed on her left ring finger.

@ mr.k_tattoo / Via Instagram: @mr.k_tattoo

She debuted her new ink shortly after they celebrated their first anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZhpy_0fh5ZeBm00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

15. Costars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have matching tattoos of the date they were cast in Game of Thrones — 07.08.09.

@kat_painetattoos / Via Instagram: @kat_painetattoos

Sophie told E!'s Giuliana Rancic , "With Thrones , we were like, if we make it all the way through, hopefully we could all get a matching wolf but we don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like, 'Let’s get this before anyone kills us.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7JfO_0fh5ZeBm00
Fox / Via Getty

16. Costars Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, Orlando Bloom, and Sir Ian McKellen all got matching tattoos of the word " nine " in Elvish a few days before they wrapped the final Lord of the Rings movie. John Rhys-Davies didn't want to get the tattoo, so his stunt double got one in his place.

@orlandobloom / Via Instagram: @orlandobloom

"It was one of those beautiful moments, where we all felt like we had been through this war, this battle, together in a lot of different ways," Dominic told Entertainment Weekly .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot6aB_0fh5ZeBm00
Josh Gad / Via youtube.com

17. The tattoo that spans Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's chest, shoulder, and neck pays homage to both his Black culture and his Samoan culture. Each symbol is part of a complex story relating to his journey and heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXc1J_0fh5ZeBm00
Ron Elkman / Getty Images

In an interview for Once in a Lifetime: The Rock vs. John Cena , he said, "It all comes down to three things, which is my family, and protecting my family, and having a very aggressive warrior spirit that you can't hold down and that I will continue to fight and overcome — that piece is right over my heart."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRUB5_0fh5ZeBm00
Ron Elkman / Getty Images

18. On her arm, Dua Lipa has the name of the neighborhood where her parents grew up in Kosovo — Sunny Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZvsg_0fh5ZeBm00
Jun Sato / WireImage / Via Getty

"[Sunny Hill] became the name of our foundation and then the name of our festival. It holds a special meaning for me," she told Refinery29 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpwsD_0fh5ZeBm00
Luca Teuchmann / WireImage / Via Getty

19. The coordinates inked on Angelina Jolie's arm represent her children's birthplaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezgXo_0fh5ZeBm00
Pacific Press / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

She previously had Brad Pitt's birthplace coordinates there as well, but that tattoo was seemingly removed after their divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hMoU_0fh5ZeBm00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

20. Dove Cameron got a tattoo of a rose coming out of a pistol in memory of her Descendants costar Cameron Boyce. The design represented his project Wielding Peace , which fought against gun violence.

@wieldingpeace / Via Instagram: @wieldingpeace

"He wanted to get influential people holding things that looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be something artistic or peaceful," Dove told Vogue .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycugz_0fh5ZeBm00
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

21. Miley Cyrus has the word "love" inked on her ear "to block out all the crap that everyone throws into your ears."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEBUf_0fh5ZeBm00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She told Access Hollywood , "[You're] only supposed to hear the things coming from the people that genuinely love you. My dad was getting a new tattoo on his arm, and I thought it sounded cool."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Widtu_0fh5ZeBm00
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

22. Orlando Bloom got a tattoo of his son Flynn's name written in Morse code. However, fans quickly pointed out that it was actually misspelled as "Frynn."

@orlandobloom / Via Instagram: @orlandobloom

He got the tattoo corrected and blamed the mistake on a Pinterest fail.

@orlandobloom / Via Instagram: @orlandobloom

23. David Beckham let his then-4-year-old daughter Harper design a tattoo for him. She drew a stick figure wearing a dress and a heart.

@davidbeckham / Via Instagram: @davidbeckham

He has two other tattoos dedicated to her on his neck — her name and her nickname.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zYLg_0fh5ZeBm00
Michael Reaves / Getty Images
@davidbeckham / Via Instagram: @davidbeckham

24. Carrie Fisher got a moon and stars tattooed on her ankle in honor of her iconic Star Wars role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBoOJ_0fh5ZeBm00
J. Vespa / WireImage / Via Getty

"She loves moons and stars, and she’s the ultimate space princess," Billie Lourd, Carrie's daughter, told InStyle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182dzs_0fh5ZeBm00
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

25. And finally, Billie Lourd got a version of her mom's tattoo in her memory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTtx8_0fh5ZeBm00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Jokingly, she told Instyle , "Hers was a really horrible version of mine, basically. Hers kind of looked like she got kicked in the leg...I got a version of that that’s classier, but not a bruise galaxy."

@praisethelourd / Amanda Edwards / WireImage via Getty / Via Instagram: @praisethelourd

Comments / 0

