25 Celebrity Tattoos With Special Meanings Behind Them

Hello Magazine
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Selena Gomez Glows In Behind-The-Scenes Selfies At ‘SNL’ Before Hosting Gig
Selena Gomez, 29, got all glammed on May 12 up to rehearse her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The multi-talented star showed off her gorgeous glam and stylish outfit in a dressing room at New York City’s Studio 8H in a video from her Instagram Stories that was also shared by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. Selena took several selfie videos to show just how beautiful she’s looking before she hosts the iconic sketch series for the first time ever with musical guest Post Malone this coming weekend.
See Which Celebrity Couples and Exes Said ‘Yes’ to Forever With Matching Tattoos
Nothing says “true love” and “commitment” quite like getting matching tattoos with your significant other. Even if your relationship doesn’t last forever, you can bet that your permanent ink will withstand the test of time. Celebrities are no stranger to the matching tattoo game and that rings true for married couples and exes alike. Over […]
Pregnant Rihanna Appears at the Met Gala 2022 — But Not How You’d Expect
Click here to read the full article. Rihanna, despite mass speculation, did actually make an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. However, like the singer is wont to do, it’s not in a way anyone anticipated. In a new video published on Vogue‘s Instagram page, the fashion muse is spotted as a rendering of the marble statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace),” a top attraction in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Greco-Roman galleries. For the occasion, a digital rendering of a pregnant Rihanna wearing a lacy Alaïa bodysuit, “straight off this month’s Vogue cover” (per caption) is in Eirene’s place, commanding...
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes Alongside Ethan Hawke On The Set Of Their New Movie
Julia Roberts is a Pretty Woman! The A-list actress, 54, looked phenomenal while rocking a pair of daisy dukes on May 17. She was spotted for the first time on set of her new film Leave The World Behind. Julia was all smiles as she chatted with her costar, Ethan Hawke, as the pair worked alongside one another on the Smithtown, New York set.
In Style
Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print
Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Welcomes First Baby Together After Fertility Struggles
90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have added a little boy to their family! The couple, who tied the knot on Season 7 of the TLC reality show, announced on Instagram this week that their son, Gokhan John, had been born via a surrogate on Monday, April 11 after the couple's initial struggle with fertility.
Megan Fox Says Her 'Brave Child' Has 'Chosen This Journey for a Reason': 'It's Hard as a Mom'
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Johnny Depp says he planned for 'Pirates of the Caribbean' character Jack Sparrow to get a 'proper goodbye' before he was kicked out of the franchise
Depp said he discovered Disney would not recast him in "Pirates" days after Amber Heard's Washington Post op-ed article was published.
People
Bobby Brown's Wife Alicia Doesn't Focus on His Past: 'Bobby and Whitney Were Their Time — I'm the Yin to His Yang'
Bobby Brown knows what it feels like to get a second chance at love and life. Ahead of his new A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown, premiering May 30, the 53-year-old singer and his wife and manager Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up to PEOPLE about their surprising love story and what it's like raising three young children together.
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Confirm They Will Not Be Reprising Their ‘1883’ Roles, But Would Be Down For Another Taylor Sheridan Show
It’s no secret that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill loved their roles on 1883, as they’ve expressed their best experiences on the show, as well as their respect for their characters, James and Margaret Dutton. However, it appears that they have no intentions on reprising their 1883 roles...
Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role
Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother
Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties
Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
ComicBook
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BuzzFeed
