Biden calls on Americans to reject 'poison' of white supremacy

By Reuters
 4 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, after paying respects and meeting with victims, family, first responders and law enforcement who were affected by the mass shooting committed by a gunman authorities say was motivated by racism, at Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, NY, U.S. May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on all Americans to reject the "poison" of white supremacy, addressing families and local officials at the Buffalo, New York, site of what police say is a racially motivated mass shooting over the weekend.

"White sumpremacy is a poison. It's a poison - it really is - running through our body politic," Biden said.

He said the white gunman who killed nine Black Americans and a white security guard trying to protect them was fueled by "hate that through the media and politics, the internet has radicalized angry alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced …by the other. By people who don’t look like them."

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Heather Timmons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Comments / 191

FJB!!
4d ago

He needs to take a look in the mirror 🪞!!! Calling Americans names and then making statements like he made again today!! I have never seen a more divisive politician in my life! He has to go

Reply(17)
161
Guest
4d ago

Biden needs to. Hug his mouth! He pushes racism all the time! The only white racism is in the whitehouse! Racists running the whitehouse!

Reply(13)
102
paw ?
4d ago

Biden needs to realize that he is toxic. He can’t unite his party. He blames things on other people and events. He screams racism. He hates seniors, disabled, single people.

Reply
63
